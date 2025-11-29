Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.2714. 12,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 684,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2850.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magic Empire Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magic Empire Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Magic Empire Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

