Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Shares Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) shares fell 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.6501 and last traded at $0.8725. 36,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 30,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

