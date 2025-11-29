Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Stock Price Down 15.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.8032 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.6870.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

