Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.8050 and last traded at $19.65. 3,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.