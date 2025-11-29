Critical Survey: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Booking”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $11.86 billion 1.21 $392.74 million $0.35 99.24 Booking $26.04 billion 6.08 $5.88 billion $153.86 31.93

Volatility & Risk

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Booking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chewy has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 1.22% 50.45% 5.19% Booking 19.37% -134.86% 25.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chewy and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 19 2 2.88 Booking 0 8 26 1 2.80

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Booking has a consensus target price of $6,141.52, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Booking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chewy beats Booking on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

