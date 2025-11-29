Enlightify (ENFY) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enlightify to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Enlightify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlightify and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million -$28.41 million -0.10 Enlightify Competitors $10.46 billion $486.03 million -96.58

Analyst Ratings

Enlightify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlightify and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify Competitors 726 2927 3347 110 2.40

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Enlightify’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlightify has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Enlightify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Enlightify Competitors -38.49% 0.48% 0.07%

Risk & Volatility

Enlightify has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlightify rivals beat Enlightify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

