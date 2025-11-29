Head to Head Contrast: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $8.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. National Bankshares pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Citizens BancShares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 15.56% 8.81% 0.80% First Citizens BancShares 15.99% 11.06% 1.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

29.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Bankshares and First Citizens BancShares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $52.54 million 3.58 $7.62 million $2.04 14.47 First Citizens BancShares $9.49 billion 2.46 $2.78 billion $169.12 11.11

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bankshares and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 6 7 1 2.64

First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $2,165.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats National Bankshares on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

