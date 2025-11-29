Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Urban Edge Properties stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE:UE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 344,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,698,000 after buying an additional 337,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,394,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,984,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,945,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

