FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FMC stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FMC alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

FMC Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 2,648,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 60.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Barclays lowered their price target on FMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $33.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

View Our Latest Report on FMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,496. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.