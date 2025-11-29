CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CocaCola stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 7,423,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,770,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

