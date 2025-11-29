Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.R. Berkley stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $78.55. 629,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,702. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $367,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6,503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,561,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,892,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

