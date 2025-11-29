Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. 18,920,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,124,176. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

