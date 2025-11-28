Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.5850 and last traded at $17.5850. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

