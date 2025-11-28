Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.