Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $53.46. 68,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 168,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.6979 dividend. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.