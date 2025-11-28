Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 3,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
