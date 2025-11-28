Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.5663 and last traded at $28.5663. 14,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.3125.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
