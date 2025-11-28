Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.93. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

