Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.20. Approximately 5,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.