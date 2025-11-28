Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.25 and last traded at €44.04. Approximately 1,599,131 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.82.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.87.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

