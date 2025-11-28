Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.74. Approximately 9,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter worth $805,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.