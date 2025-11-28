Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Stock Price Up 9,861% – What’s Next?

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9,861% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.4250 and last traded at $39.3460. Approximately 7,492,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,594,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3950.

Imagination Park Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

Imagination Park Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

About Imagination Park Entertainment

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.

