SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.81 and last traded at C$31.81. 275,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 457,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$20.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.25.

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.06.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$537.25 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard’s revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina.

