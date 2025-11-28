Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.39.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

