Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 91,151 Shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $94,797.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,568,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,650.80. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 723,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,173. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $256.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Rackspace Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.030 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 114.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

