Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) vs. NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) Head-To-Head Survey

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) and NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jet2 and NextTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet2 0 0 3 0 3.00 NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50

NextTrip has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given NextTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextTrip is more favorable than Jet2.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 77.34 NextTrip $1.05 million 30.67 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.64

This table compares Jet2 and NextTrip”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jet2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextTrip. NextTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Jet2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of NextTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jet2 and NextTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet2 N/A N/A N/A NextTrip -1,323.22% -298.91% -139.68%

Summary

Jet2 beats NextTrip on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

About NextTrip

(Get Free Report)

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

