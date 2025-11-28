Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.6041 and last traded at $0.6041. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5937.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

