Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.6110 and last traded at $0.6110. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6794.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Down 10.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.65.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.