Comparing Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84% Carlisle Companies 15.48% 39.10% 15.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Livento Group and Carlisle Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carlisle Companies 1 5 4 0 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

Carlisle Companies has a consensus target price of $386.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Livento Group.

This table compares Livento Group and Carlisle Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.69 million 3.64 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $5.02 billion 2.65 $1.31 billion $17.63 18.04

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Risk & Volatility

Livento Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Livento Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

