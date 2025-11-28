Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

EVOK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

