Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) was down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 133,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 152,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.