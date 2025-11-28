Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 330,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.38.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

