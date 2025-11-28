Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 22% – Still a Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 254,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Rio Silver Trading Up 22.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

