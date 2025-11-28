Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.11.

