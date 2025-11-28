Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTB. Citigroup raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,480.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,018.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,999.53. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

