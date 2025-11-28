Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 24,042 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $8,118,030.88.

On Friday, September 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $63,111,813.76.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

