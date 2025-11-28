Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Textron alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 616,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,111. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.