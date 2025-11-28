Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Polaris stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Polaris Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. 466,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,459. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 371.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 213.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

