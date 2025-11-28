Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

XOM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,240,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $488.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $178,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

