Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

JNJ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

