Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.11.

