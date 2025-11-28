DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Alfred Lin Acquires 389,047 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Alfred Lin acquired 389,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $75,401,199.07. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 389,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,401,199.07. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alfred Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Wednesday, November 26th, Alfred Lin purchased 125,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876,250.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.18. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.