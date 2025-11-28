Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells 3,640 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $255,782.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,160.13. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $482,174.55.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $4,540,711.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 14,114,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,184,105. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 228.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $3,670,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

