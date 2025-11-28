Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells 3,640 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $255,782.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,160.13. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $482,174.55.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $4,540,711.96.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.
CoreWeave Price Performance
CRWV traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 14,114,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,184,105. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 228.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $3,670,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
