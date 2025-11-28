Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 4,061,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,253,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.