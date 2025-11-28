GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.61 and last traded at $296.9410. 4,093,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,430,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.