Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 212,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

