Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 475397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 13.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

