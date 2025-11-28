Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 385,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Trifecta Gold Stock Up 25.0%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.