InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 221,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

