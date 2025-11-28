ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Wednesday after Macquarie downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Macquarie now has a $860.00 price target on the stock. ServiceNow traded as low as $799.84 and last traded at $802.9290. 2,004,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,642,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $825.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $1,150.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,093.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.67.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $846.92, for a total value of $93,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,857.44. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.08, for a total value of $431,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,240. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 1,665 shares of company stock worth $1,386,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow shares are going to split on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

